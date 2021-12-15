For some, putting up Christmas decorations is their favorite part of the holiday, but one man in North Dakota has set a new bar.
From singing snowmen to an entire Christmas village, Ray Iverson has quite the holiday display.
He works as the curator of the town's museum, and every holiday season, Ray puts together an exhibit showing off his collection.
He says even though the museum is almost full now, he'll continue to make room for more.
It all started when his family stumbled upon a treasure trove of holiday decorations.
"I always said to myself after seeing this stuff in my wife's cousin place was that I just loved it and if I ever found a place where I can expand and show it like he did, well here we are," he said.
The Christmas displays in the museum's two front rooms will be put away in January, but the Christmas village in the back room stays up all year.
Ray says he still searches for Christmas decorations year round. He finds some at garage sales and auctions, and others are donated right to the museum.
Admission to the museum is free, but Ray says donations are strongly encouraged to keep the display coming back year after year.