People say it's good luck if it rains on your wedding day. So what does it mean if you win the lottery the day after you get engaged?

That's what happened to a man in Iowa who is certainly on a lucky streak.

Nick Miller asked his girlfriend Lauren Timmerman to marry him, and she said yes.

The next morning, he stopped at a convenience store for coffee and breakfast. On a whim, Nick says he bought a $30 insta-win lotto ticket. It's the kind of ticket you can scan with your phone if you have the lottery app to see if you won.

When Nick got back to his truck, he scanned the ticket and it confirmed he had won the game's jackpot: $390,191.

He immediately told his fiancée the good news, but they kept it just between the two of them for a week while they were on vacation. Then on Monday, Nick claimed his prize at the Iowa lottery headquarters.

The couple said they'll use the money to pay for their wedding, and they are fixing up a house so that will help with that as well.