A man from Scotland who spent years making sure others were taken care of just got the surprise of a lifetime.

Grant Carson is 58 years old. He lives in an attached home in Glasgow and he's a widower. His wife, Ruth, his childhood sweetheart, died 12 years ago.

He could use some joy in his life, and now he has a new place to hang his hat.

He just found out he won a $3 million country house in a raffle, and about $100,000 in cash.

His new home is a stunning, five-bedroom farmhouse in the Scottish countryside.

He won the house after entering the Omaze raffle, which raises money for charities. The more money you give to the charity Omaze is supporting, the more entries you get in the raffle. In this case, it was for an animal charity called Dogs Trust.

The raffle is a long shot. The odds of winning are about a million to one.

Grant did it though, and now he's the proud owner of this place.

And according to folks who know Grant, he deserves it. He's been working with a non-profit in Glasgow for 27 years, helping disabled people get jobs and affordable housing.

He says this win gives him financial security and will help him help even more people in the future.

He says he's also looking forward to getting a dog. He says he's always wanted a dog, but he has suffered from arthritis since he was a child and isn't able to take a dog out for regular long walks. Now he says he has the money to hire a dog walker, and there is plenty of room for a dog to run around out in the country.