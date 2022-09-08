Have you ever lost a beloved item at the beach? It's like looking for a needle in a haystack, with a seemingly endless supply of sand to dig through.

A New Hampshire man makes it his mission to help you find what you've lost.

Francesca Teal lost her wedding ring at a beach in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Luckily for her, beachcomber Lou Asci was on the case.

Rain or shine, day or night, Lou volunteers his time, grabs his metal detector, heads to the beach and looks for things people have lost.

He says he saw Francesca's plea for help on social media.

Eight days later, and after three separate trips to the beach, Lou finally found Francesca's ring.

"I took a picture of the ring and sent it to Francesca and said, 'please tell me this is the ring so I can finally get off this beach,'" Asci said.

"I freaked out. I think I jumped up and I was like 'it's it, it's it, he's got it!'" Teal said.

Lou says he nearly gave up after the second trip to the beach turned up nothing, but decided to go for a third time when he learned Francesca's ring belonged to her great-grandmother.

Lou says his beachcombing hobby started on a whim after he received the metal detector as a Father's Day gift five years ago.

Since then, he's been hooked, and he's found dozens of rings in the process.