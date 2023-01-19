An 82-year-old Navy veteran was finally able to retire thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

The story went viral on TikTok.

It all started with Rory McCarty from Maryland. He's an exterminator, and his business is called Bug Boys. He's gained quite a following on TikTok thanks to his creepy bug posts.

He realized he might be able to put that big following to good use and help someone out.

In December, Rory was at his local Walmart and noticed 82-year-old Warren Marion working as a cashier. He admired how personable he was and started a conversation with him. He learned Warren, whose friends call him Butch, was still working because he had some debt and likely wouldn't be able to retire anytime soon. But he had a great attitude about it all and was working 8-9 hour shifts.

Rory took a video of him and put it on his TikTok, hoping his followers would want to help Butch out.

That video has now been viewed more than 3 million times, and Rory raised more than $150,000 in just a few days in a GoFundMe for Butch.

Earlier this month, Butch gave his two weeks' notice and was finally able to retire.

And it was the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Rory had Butch out to his farm, and Rory says he'll be friends with Butch for as long as he'll have him.

Butch is also making plans to visit his family down in Florida now that he has some free time.