Evan Woodward fishes with a magnet, a really big one in the Inner Harbor in Baltimore.

He's a historian and an urban excavationist, and his digs in the Inner Harbor are helping to clean it up.

He's pulled a few scooters out. He's come across a lot of items that folks have tossed in here and people have stopped by to ask what he's doing. When they find out, he says they usually thank him.

"As someone that wants to give back to their city, that does love it a lot, being able to help out as much as I can, and still have fun at the same time, is a win for everyone all around," said Evan.

The harbor isn't the only place you can find Evan. For many years, he's been uncovering Baltimore's history by exploring privies, abandoned outhouses. Yes, super old toilets.

He has a company called Salvage Arc. you can follow their expeditions on you tube.

Evan and his friends started exploring privies during the pandemic and he's been at it almost every weekend since.

He looks at old maps to find the privies and then asks the property owners if he can dig there.

He has donated some of what he's found to the Baltimore Museum of Industry and then also sells some of the finds on his website.

He makes candles out of antique bottles and pendants out of broken pottery.