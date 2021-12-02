A Maryland man finally gets the opportunity to thank the medical student, now doctor, who saved his life more than two decades ago.
It was New Year's day in 1996 and Damon Walker had just left a New Year's celebration. He says he was standing near Baltimore's Hamburg Street Bridge, when he was robbed and shot.
At the same time, University of Maryland medical student Michael Franks was also leaving a New Year's party. He made a wrong turn on the way home and was near the same bridge and heard those gunshots.
When he turned the corner, Michael says he saw Damon on the ground. He knew Damon didn't have time to wait for the ambulance, so he put him in his car and rushed him to shock trauma just a few minutes away.
He gave a statement to police and then left. The two men never spoke again.
The gunshot left Damon paralyzed and he says he's thankful to be alive and has always been determined to find the man who had saved his life.
His mother recently spent months searching and they finally found Michael.
Michael is now a physician at Virginia Urology in Richmond. He specializes in cancer therapy.
Damon went on to become a violence prevention specialist at a Baltimore hospital.