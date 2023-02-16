If you didn't get a valentine this week, this teen in Maryland would probably make you one.

Patrick Kauffman's valentine list has grown a bit over the years. It went from 30 valentine cards to more than 16,000.

It started a few years ago, when Patrick was 10 years old. He made a few valentines and tucked them inside care packages. The packages contained hot meals for sick children and adults through a nonprofit where he was a volunteer.

After they went out, he said he began to wonder if there were people out there who wanted a valentine but didn't get one, and he couldn't stop thinking about it.

He decided to make a few more, and he started his website, ValentinesByKids.org.

Now four years later, he's sending tens of thousands of valentines.

He asks students at his school and nearby schools to make them, and they go out to people in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia. There are now students in 62 schools involved in his project.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Patrick says they mean a lot to people who don't have much family or are living alone, or if they've been sick or are working a lot. He hopes it makes them realize that somebody is thinking about them and cares.

The homemade cards are all unique, no two are alike.

Patrick says he's hoping to expand his valentine project even more, but after the last batch that went out this week, he's glad for a little break before he jumps back into the planning for next year.