A Massachusetts cashier's selfless act has earned him hero status online. He helped cover the bill for a veteran who was a few dollars short.
Brian Poirier is a supermarket cashier in Oxford, near Worchester, Massachusetts.
"The gentleman had a couple basic necessities and looked like he was a little down on his luck and the man fought for our country, fought for our freedoms, our rights. It's the least I could do for him," said Poirier.
Brian's story is getting a lot of attention on Facebook.
The woman who saw Brian's generosity and posted about it online says the customer was clearly moved by the heroic act. So was she.