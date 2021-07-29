A Massachusetts cashier's selfless act has earned him hero status online. He helped cover the bill for a veteran who was a few dollars short.

Brian Poirier is a supermarket cashier in Oxford, near Worchester, Massachusetts.

"The gentleman had a couple basic necessities and looked like he was a little down on his luck and the man fought for our country, fought for our freedoms, our rights. It's the least I could do for him," said Poirier.

Brian's story is getting a lot of attention on Facebook.

The woman who saw Brian's generosity and posted about it online says the customer was clearly moved by the heroic act. So was she.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.