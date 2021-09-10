SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Hospitals can be overwhelming for patients, caregivers, and staff.
Patients are already dealing with the condition that brought them there, medical testing, insurance costs - it can be stressful.
So folks at the Lehigh Valley Health Network say they are always thinking about ways to help patients and visitors decompress.
This beautiful artwork will help. LVHN celebrated the completion of a healing garden and mural Thursday at its Cedar Crest campus in Salisbury Township.
As you can see the mural is pretty long, and 11 feet high.
It was painted over the course of four months by four artists from "Freehand Murals."
One of the artists spoke about the comfort she hopes the mural can provide.
"Maybe sitting in front of this wall will provide clarity in the most difficult of situations. Maybe it will provide a space to recharge and dig deep to find what you didn't even know you had... during an event, or even just a day at a time," said Freehand Murals artist Jenny Leggett.
The healing garden and mural were championed by an LVHN nurses and burn patients.
The project started seven years ago.
It began when the Freehand Murals artists were asked to paint a mural in the hospital's burn unit operating room.
They wanted to create a healthy environment where patients could ease their minds by looking at a mural depicting serene nature.
They're big advocates for the healing power of art.