A special moment over the holidays is making the world a little brighter for a young girl in the Lehigh Valley.

For many of us, taking a trip to see Allentown's "Lights in the Parkway" is as easy as hopping in the car and driving right to it.

It's not so easy for 10-year-old Izabella Austin. She has spina bifida, so getting places can be a challenge, but with a little holiday magic, Izzy's medical team was able to pull off this holiday spectacular.

On Friday night, before Lights on the Parkway closed for the season, Izzy got to see the dazzling display in person.

She has been receiving care at the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital since February, and her care team was determined to find way for Izzy to see the lights. They collaborated with MedEvac and Lights in the Parkway to make it happen.

Before the display opened to the public on Friday night, Izzy was able to see the lights from a MedEvac ambulance, and she got a visit from Santa.

"Excellent care is more than just excellent medicine. It's also making moments that matter, like getting to see a holiday light display while being in the hospital," said Dr. Diane Begany, pediatric critical care doctor.

She says it was a true team effort to make this happen.