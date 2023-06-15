There are some cases where artificial intelligence can be a challenge for teachers, but AI tools can be used for good, and they're already being used to help kids learn.

Along with searching for an answer in a book and asking a teacher, students can now also talk to a robot for help.

A new chatbot made by Khan Academy is teaching students how to solve problems.

Khanmigo is an AI chatbot tutor.

It's designed to be an extension of a teacher.

The kids can ask the bot a question and get immediate help, which is really helpful when a teacher is busy with another student or if they've already moved on to the next topic.

Khanmigo knows lots of subjects including history, math, and science.

Some students are impressed.

"If you ask it how to solve a problem, it wants to try and walk you through how you would solve a similar type of problem. So you can go back to that problem and use the techniques that you just saw and test it yourself and see if you could apply those," a student said.

Khanmigo is already in classrooms, and the plan is to expand it to even more next year.

It can teach different grade levels and can teach in different languages.

Founder Sam Khan says says a year ago he would've thought this was science fiction, but it's here and they've found a way to work with it.