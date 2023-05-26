It looks like the cowboy who went viral for lassoing a cow on the interstate is making a name for himself.

He's since received several calls requesting his wrangling skills.

Ricky Littlejohn is one of just a few professional cow catchers in Michigan. We reported on his rescue earlier this week.

On Sunday he got the call. Lester, a 1,200 pound steer that had been missing for 6 weeks, turned up near a Detroit interstate.

Littlejohn called his crew, grabbed their horses, and immediately rushed in.

The entire chase was caught on a police dashcam.

The team had to ride along the side of a busy highway to chase Lester down.

It took some time, but Ricky eventually got Lester roped up and brought in.

Now, about a week later, his crew is getting a lot of requests.

"We help catch cows all the time and, you know, you might get a few Facebook likes or comments or stuff, and it's turned into thousands and thousands. We're just humble country people you know," said Littlejohn.

"It's just been everywhere. Everybody's like, you're the new I-75 cowboy. You're the new Yellowstone of Michigan"

And this wasn't Ricky's first rodeo with Lester.

The cowboy also caught the steer about 2 months ago when Lester escaped for the first time.

Now he's back home. Hopefully with a stronger fence.