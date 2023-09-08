Tami Manis is from Tennessee, and she's the Guinness World Record holder for the world's longest competitive mullet.

Tami's mullet measures 5 feet, 8 inches long.

Tami says it all started in the 1980s when she saw a musician with a rat tail. That's when she decided to get one.

When she cut it, she says she immediately regretted the tail so she began to grow it out — and her mullet was born.

Tami recently came in 2nd place for the USA Mullet Championship this summer. And since her mullet was rather long, that led her to Guinness World Records.

Tami is a nurse, and she braids her mullet when she's working.

"It is 68 inches long. It has been verified stretched out. It's fluffy and it kinda draws it up a little bit. It's almost to my ankles when it's braided, so it's still somewhat impressive in the braided state," Tami said.

Tami's hairstyle gets her recognized around town and she's also known around Knoxville for her car.

She calls it "Duckie," and that's because there's a lot of duct tape on it.

Tami says she hit a deer and she needed something to hold the grill in place, so she says she went home and covered the whole thing in duct tape. It's been that way ever since.