So you don't have to have a shed to be a member, but the Men's Shed Association takes the concept of the shed, a place many men think of as an escape, a little oasis in the backyard, and is using it to get men talking to each other about what's bothering them.

The US version of the Men's Shed Association was born out of the original men's shed movement which began in Australia in the 1980s.

It has become a big part of Australia's mental health outpatient options, and local shed chapters there just got a big boost in funding from the government to keep operating.

The original idea was to get men together, make something out of wood and that the woodworking would eventually lead to conversation.

Now some of the groups don't even make anything out of wood. Instead they get together and some volunteer for non profits.

And they seem to be gaining popularity again since a lot of folks are experiencing bouts of loneliness coming out of the isolation we saw during Covid.

There are now more than 2,000 men's sheds across the world in 12 countries.

The group's motto is "Men don't talk face to face, we talk shoulder to shoulder."

If you don't have a Men's Shed near you, you can start your own. You can go to USMensSheds.org to get started.