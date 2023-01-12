From the stage to a rescue route.

One heavy metal drummer is taking his time off touring to hit the road for a special cause.

Donald Tardy is the drummer for Florida-based heavy metal band "Obituary."

When he's not playing drums, he runs a charity called the "Metal Meow-Lisha," helping feral cats in the Tampa area.

Donald runs the charity with his girlfriend. They help care for nearly 100 cats across 33 feral cat colonies every day.

Donald says they have been running Metal Meow-Lisha for more than 17 years. He first got the idea when he saw the community cats in the neighborhood, and some kittens in terrible locations.

So, Donald and his girlfriend educated themselves on how to help.

Now their charity works with the Humane Society's Trap/Neuter/Release program.

"All I do while I'm home from tour is before I eat my dinner, I load up my truck with food and fresh water and I go, I'm basically like a, you know, I'm like a UPS driver," Tardy said. "I go and I have a route every night, takes me about two-and-a-half hours, and I just I bring them fresh water and food."

Donald says it's never "the wrong time" to take care of cats.