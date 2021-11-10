An organization is stepping up to help one veteran at a time. The nonprofit Downriver for Veterans recently gifted a veteran a new home in Michigan.
The nonprofit serves veterans and was started by Ann Rudisill, who is an Air Force vet herself.
Ann decided to do something special for Victor Stoddard, who served in Vietnam. He overcame living in dangerous conditions, including black mold.
Ann gave him a gently used mobile home at absolutely no cost.
As a result of all of the mold, all of Victor's belongings had to be thrown away. So Ann also replaced everything -- down to the furniture.
"What made me cry is, she gave me the keys and I said, how much do I you?" said Stoddard, a Vietnam veteran. "She said you don't owe me a thing."
The first month's rent was also paid for Victor. However, Victor is already paying back his dues, in his own way.
He now spends a lot of time volunteering and working at the DFV, giving his all to the organization he loves.