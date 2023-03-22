A nonprofit out in Michigan is pairing inmates with puppies that need some training. It's part of the Paws with a Cause program.

There are 15 dogs right now at the Muskegon Correctional Facility in Michigan, and they are being trained by inmates. Each dog has two trainers.

Some men who have been working with the dogs say it's their chance to give back to the community to help right some of their wrongs.

The pups learn between 50-60 basic commands while they are at the prison. They will go on to more specific training once they leave so they can be full-time service dogs.

Inmate Wayne Carter has trained 18 dogs so far. He is currently serving time and says wanted to be a part of the program to do some good in the world.

"These dogs give people freedom that we take for granted. Whether they are a service dog, seizure alert dog or a hearing dog or one of the dog's in my hometown at one of the elementary schools," he said.

The program coordinator says inmates work with them 24/7, which gives the dogs a lot of consistency.

When the pups arrive, they are about 14 months old, "like teenagers." They will stay at the prison for about four or five months.