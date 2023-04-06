When the rubber hits the road, you eventually have to get new tires.

All that rubber really piles up, but Michigan has a creative solution.

Have you ever wondered what you're driving on when you hit the highway?

Most roads use regular pavement material, but in Michigan, they're trying something different.

They're reducing, reusing and recycling old, used tires.

The state is trying out a method called "tire-derived aggregate."

That's a fancy way of saying they're adding shredded tires to their road mix.

Officials say the rubber makes for a great material. It acts as an excellent binder, and its durability actually makes roads last even longer.

Now, the state has a new position - scrap tire coordinator.

She says getting those old tires out of your yard into recycling can have some unexpected benefits.

"Scrap tire piles tend to be a great place for mosquitoes to breed so, you know, be a friendly neighbor, and keep those mosquito breeding habitats down," said Kirsten Clemens, scrap tire coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

So next time you have your tires changed, instead of letting them pile up, leave them with your dealerships and tire shops.

Here in Pennsylvania, we have a similar tire recycling program.

You can find a list of participating coordinators on the Department of Environmental Protection's website.