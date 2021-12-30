Knitting is said to be good for the brain because it can help improve motor skills.
A girl in Minnesota took up knitting during the pandemic and it's helping others.
Abby Stovern is 11. During the pandemic, when she was stuck inside, she said she got bored, so she did what most people do these days. She went to the internet for some inspiration and found knitting. She learned how to do it from YouTube.
She started to knit hats. At first, just one or two a day. Then, as she honed her skills, she started making more.
She said she was giving them away as gifts, but there were still so many left that she thought maybe there was a better purpose for them.
Abby started putting her knit hats in her church's "essential kits" for folks who are experiencing homelessness, and that started a chain reaction of hat giveaways.
"We've done Minnesota Oncology and we've done some women's shelters, and we went to a children's hospital. I was really happy," Abby said.
So far, Abby has given away hundreds of hats and donated more than $2500 to charity.
"I think she makes a difference in somebody else's life. I like that she knows what it's like to give back," said April Stovern, Abby's mom.
Abby said she plans to keep knitting hats and raising money. She hopes to raise $10,000 in 2022.