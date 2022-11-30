A new hockey team has set out to form relationships with its community.

The Minnesota Squatch are in their first year as a junior hockey team.

The players and staff made it a goal right away to get to know the people in their town and to give back.

One of the ways they are doing that is by playing bingo with seniors at Guardian Angels' Riverview Landing.

The players teamed up with the seniors and formed friendships.

The owner and head coach of the Squatch says these gatherings are about more than hockey and bingo.

He says it's about giving the players experiences and lessons they can use on and off the ice.

The players say they love it.

"We serve food at the other Guardian Angels in Elk River and it was pretty fun, so I was pretty excited to come here and play bingo," said Daniel Ellingson, a player.

The seniors enjoyed bingo with the hockey team so much, the gatherings now happen every month.

All of the Squatch players are 18-20 years old, with a goal of playing college hockey and perhaps one day turning pro.