Andrew Bentley has set out to prove gardening can be a winter activity if you're willing to brave the cold.
He spent nearly two weeks building an ice garden in his front yard in Minnesota, and it just keeps growing.
Andrew says he's been doing ceramics for about 25 years.
So, he's working from that ceramics background to help him with the ice sculptings. He says he loves making large pieces.
He was hoping to turn the garden into a family project, and wanted his kids to get involved, but they are not as fond of the cold as Andrew is.
So, he started experimenting on his own out there, using balloons and various containers to create shapes.
"Most people look at the weather at those frigid days they are dreading, those are my favorite days to do this," said Andrew.
Andrew's garden has 30 unique ice shapes including flowers, a bench, and a heart, which he made as a Valentine's Day gift for his wife Elizabeth.
Andrew says he'll continue working on his garden until Mother Nature changes her plan.