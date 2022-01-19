Knitting is a hobby you might associate with ladies, or grandmothers. But a Men's knitting club in Minnesota is challenging that notion.
Members have all different levels of experience, but they're all there for the same thing: some creative expression.
The Twin Cities knitting club has grown to more than 60 members. The group meets regularly to knit at coffee shops, breweries, and yarn shops. When members can't meet in-person, they keep in touch on their Facebook page.
Members say it's nice to meet other, like-minded guys actually excited about yarn and textiles. They partially-credit a gold-medal-winning Olympic diver with the increase in popularity.
"Definitely saw an upsurge of interest of men getting into knitting because of Tom Daly breaking that stigma to think that it's only something a woman would like to do but it's actually very therapeutic," noted Carlos Rodrigues, a knitter.
Members say it's not just about the projects they knit together, it's also about the circle they're creating. Whether it be the friends they make along the way, or the feelings they can express during these challenging times, they say it's a win-win.
The guys say they hope to motivate more men to try hobbies a bit outside of their comfort zone. They say it could ignite a new passion, and spark some beautiful friendships.