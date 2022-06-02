Officials in Minnesota want to make the great outdoors more accessible.
They have a new initiative launching Thursday at a few state parks.
Getting around state parks can be a challenge for some, with gravel roads, dirt trails and hills.
Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure people of all abilities can get around, so starting Thursday, three parks will have all-terrain track chairs available free of charge.
The department partnered with the Minnesota Council on Disability and the health department to provide the motorized wheelchairs.
Mike Leiste tested one out while at the park with his wife, Heather, before they take their 5-year-old son Abe to the park this summer.
"Having something with tracks on it that would get him out into nature, would just blow his mind," Mike Leiste said.
They say they're hopeful this will help get them outside more often.
"The first time our son tries it and gets to experience it, it's going to be a constant question of, 'can we go out to the state park and go on the chairs?'" Heather Leiste said.
The all-terrain chairs will also be offered at trails and nature attractions across Minnesota.
Pennsylvania's parks have taken steps to improve accessibility.
Some, like Beltzville and Nockamixon, have accessible docks for kayaking, while others have accessible fishing piers and campsites.