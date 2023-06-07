Sometimes you're just drawn to another person, and apparently animals sometimes feel the same way.

Brenda and Linda are two inseparable pups in Minnesota and they are looking for their forever homes, hopefully together.

Security camera footage from inside Minneapolis Animal Care and Control shows Brenda climbing over the wall to hang out with her buddy Linda who was in the next kennel over.

Madison Weissenborn says the two dogs came into the shelter together as strays two weeks ago and have been inseparable ever since.

"Me and another employee were walking through the kennels and we walked by and we had to like triple take, like what's going on, because two pitties came to the front of the kennel to greet us and we were like, what?" she said.

Madison figured out how they ended up together by looking through the security camera footage.

She says she knows it's not going to be easy to find them a home together but they would love it if they could, so that's what they are hoping for.

All adoption fees are waived this weekend at MACC's shelter. They are expecting it to be busy since Brenda and Linda's escapade has been making the rounds.