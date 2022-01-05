A 15-year-old in Minnesota is being hailed as a hero. Her quick-thinking ended up saving a life.
Now she's getting the recognition she deserves from people across the world who heard her heroic story.
69 News shared the story a few weeks ago of Sydney Raley, who works at a McDonald's in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
Her shift was like any other, until she looked out her drive-thru window. She saw a customer choking on a chicken nugget and Sydney acted on instinct.
She jumped through the window and yelled for her manager and the woman's daughter to call 911.
She performed the Heimlich maneuver with the help of another customer until the EMTs arrived.
Her quick thinking is the reason the customer is alive today.
Now, Sydney is getting some much-deserved recognition.
Her heroism attracted attention across the country.
"I've had to accept calls from interviewers from USA Today and the NY Post when I was in school so I had to step out of classroom," she said.
Sydney says all the attention feels like a dream. She's also received fan mail from all over the world.
Sydney says he hopes the biggest takeaway from this is the importance of emergency training. She said she learned the Heimlich from a babysitting course she took when she was 11.
Her local police department gave her an award, $100, when they learned about her good deed.
Sydney plans to use the money to start her own online shop, as she is an aspiring artist.