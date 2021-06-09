A Minnesota teenager is being hailed a hero after saving her family from a house fire.
Lizzy Grayhawk woke up and warned her parents about the fire, which broke out early Tuesday morning.
Officials say had she not done that, things could have ended in tragedy.
Thanks to Lizzy's warnings, four adults and four children got out of the home safely.
The fire likely started from an electrical problem with some lights above a tapestry Lizzy had in her room.
"I woke up because like it was getting real hot on the side of me, and my whole tapestry was on fire and the LED lights and then the stuff on my top bunk was on fire. It was really scary," she said.
The Red Cross is now helping Lizzy and the others affected by the fire. They're all thankful for her quick thinking.
