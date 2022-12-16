LUVERNE, Mn. - One Minnesota town is decking the halls so much that there are actually more nutcrackers than people.

The town of Luverne has more than 5,000 nutcrackers.

And, it's all thanks to one woman.

92-year-old Betty Mann says her nutcracker collection started in 2001.

She had a tough Christmas that year so she decided to buy something that would make her happy.

From there, she traveled the country, buying nutcrackers in nearly every state.

A few years ago, the town was looking for ways to draw in more visitors.

And, a consultant suggested Betty's collection.

So, they moved the nutcrackers to the Rock County History Center.

And, people from all over began coming in to see them.

There are nutcrackers in every size, shape, and character.

Many are native to Europe where nutcrackers originated centuries ago.

Artists from Betty's town have also painted smaller nutcrackers, and are creating bigger ones that will be displayed around town.

"When they come in, children especially, their eyes get big," said Betty. "Oh my goodness! They look around and they cant believe it."

If there is a nutcracker that needs a home, the town says it will make room.

Interestingly enough, nutcrackers are considered a sign of good luck.