A woman in Minnesota is feeling the love after a kind gesture on one of the coldest days of the year.

Last week, in the bitter cold, Ta Leia Thomas, friends call her Ace, saw a man without shoes on outside the store where she was working.

He was struggling to make shoes out of some boxes, and what she did next was self-less.

Ace unlaced her own sneakers and brought them out to the man. Ace gave him her retro Air Jordans without hesitation. She says she lives across the street from the store where she works so she figured she would just run home at some point and put on another pair.

she hadn't intended to tell anyone about giving the man her shoes.. but her boss noticed what she had done when he was looking at the security cam footage.

He shared the story of her kindness on social media and since then strangers have been giving that kindness back to Ace.

Someone gave her a pair of brand new Jordans and gift cards for her family, the Jordan brand sent her three more pairs, and a local shelter started a donation drive called Ace's Winter Drive which encouraged people to donate gloves, scarfs, coats, and shoes to people in need.

Ace says giving back feels good.

"I want to become as great as my mom has when she was helping everybody. She help so many people in last 16 to 20 years. I want to keep that same fire in my heart that I was born with and I don't want to stop until I have done something that makes me feel like a better person everyday," said Ace.

Her boss says he learned a lot about his employee that day, including some hardships she's facing. Ace is the sole caretaker of her mom, and she sleeps on the floor so that her mom has a bed to sleep in.

So Ace's boss gave her the money to buy a second bed.