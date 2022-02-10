A cat owner in Maine had a heartwarming reunion after she received a call from a shelter in Florida.
Denise Chilley received the call from a Florida shelter last week saying someone found her cat. She thought they had the wrong number, but the shelter insisted the cat was hers.
Ashes, a grey tabby, went missing in August of 2015 during Denise's daughter's 10th birthday. Denise says they looked all over town but when they couldn't find Ashes, they assumed the worst.
Turns out, a local couple thought Ashes was a stray and had been feeding her. Her health was declining, so they took her to a vet. While being treated, the vets found a microchip.
They called Denise to tell her that Ashes had been found.
"They said the microchip came back to you," said Denise. "I said is it a grey tabby, they said yes, it's got to be Ashes. I haven't seen her in 6.5 years!"
Denise and Ashes were reunited Wednesday night. It's still a mystery how the cat made it from Maine to Florida.
Experts and Denise agree, microchips save lives.
The Humane Society says while microchips are a good back-up option for pet identification, it should never be the main one