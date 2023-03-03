Patricia Kopta from Allegheny County has been found after she went missing nearly 31 years ago.

Patricia was a street preacher known as "The Sparrow."

Her husband Bob says he came home one night and she was just gone.

He struggles to talk about the journey to find his missing wife.

He says she had some mental health issues and would talk about leaving for Puerto Rico where it was warm.

Bob did everything in his power to find his missing wife.

"It's been bad," said Bob. "It cost me a lot of money. I even put advertisements down in the paper in Puerto Rico looking for her."

Eventually she was found exactly where Bob thought she might be.

Interpol police and a social worker contacted Ross Township Police with information about a woman they believed was Patricia living in an adult care home in Puerto Rico.

Now, Bob and the rest of the family can rest easy knowing Patricia is safe.

Patricia's sister Gloria says they all thought Patricia was dead all these years.

She says she it was a total shock but she's so happy and hopes to visit her sister in Puerto Rico soon.