Cornhole season is coming to an end, but next summer, you might want to head out to Missouri to play.

Matt Brokaw owns Mo Country, a country western bar and dance club in Grain Valley, Missouri.

He says over Memorial Day Weekend this summer, he got the idea to build a really big cornhole board.

He built it and put it up in the backyard of his business. It's so big that you need a slingshot to get the bean bags into the hole.

Matt says it measures 40 feet long and 20 feet wide, which is about 10 times the size of an average cornhole board.

"We just took the dimensions off of a normal cornhole board and then I said how big can we make this?" he said. "Bigger is better so we just go as big as we can."

Folks seem to be having fun with it, and it lights up at night.