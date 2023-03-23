A psychologist and barber in Nebraska have teamed up to provide more than haircuts for kids in need.

The concept was born from two long-time friends, psychologist Lawrence Chatters and barber KB Mensah.

They've always dreamed of helping young people in their community figure out problems and offer solutions.

From that dream came the Mentoring in New Dimensions vehicle.

Kids receive one-on-one mentoring from a barber trained in mentorship, along with group counseling sessions with their peers and a licensed therapist.

Barbers are trained on things like trauma and suicide prevention.

They spend 45 minutes with four kids at a time. Then a licensed mental health professional spends 45 minutes with the group.

"I feel like when you have someone who you can build a relationship with, who cares about you, who's concerned about what's going on in your world, not only does that make you feel better, but it helps you to perform better in school and socially, and the research has shown that," Chatters said.

Visionary Youth is looking for more experienced barbers to train as mentors and licensed therapists.

The group would also like to connect with families and kids who might benefit from their services.

Lawrence says he and KB have known each other for over 20 years.

He says it was the support and love in their friendship that inspired them to take what they've taught each other and spread it to their community.