John Hotchkiss took up this hobby in 2005. That was the year when he had to stop working as a result of a battle with cancer.
He says his wife bought his first model car, and he was hooked right away.
He said he was blown away by all of the details incorporated on the tiny car. A few days later, he went to a store and came home with 50 cars!
From there, his collection really took off.
He would order three or four cars on eBay and Amazon every day. Now, he has more than 6,000 cars! John said researching different makes and models helps keep his mind focused on something other than his health.
"Last summer when I got really sick, I didn't have anything, I just didn't think I was going to make it and I'd come out here and sit in my chair and listen to my music and stare at these cars and slowly came out of it. Because I couldn't even walk hardly from here to the door," John recalled.
John said he 'completed' his collection in 2019, but that doesn't mean he stopped scouting!
He said he will still buy cars for a dollar or two when he comes across them at a store or online.