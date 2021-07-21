When the pandemic threatened to take away yet another staple from local high school students, the community stepped in to help.
While some schools held prom this year, others were not so lucky. But, thanks to several donations, students at Dieruff High School in Allentown were able to come together and create lasting memories.
Lissette Ruberte is a mother and stepmother of two Dieruff High School seniors.
When her son, Grimaldi Gonzalez Jr., said there would be no prom this year due to COVID-19, she knew she wanted to create some high school memories for him.
Lissette says there had already been too many memories taken from the kids, from pep rallies to homecoming, so she set out to find an alternative way to celebrate.
She set up a GoFundMe page and soon, generous donations began pouring in from local businesses.
They donated everything needed for the night, including flowers, desserts, and even a balloon arch.
The special night took place on May 28, with many students eager to hit the dance floor at 5 p.m.
Volunteer chaperones helped take temperature checks at the door.
And, they even crowned a king and queen, with Lissette's stepdaughter, Aliysiana Ruberte, taking the crown alongside the king, Amauri Ross Mayo.
Lissette says she is grateful for everyone in the community who helped make the night magical.
And, she says everyone stayed until the last song ended at 11 p.m.