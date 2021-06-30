Most parents would do anything for their kids, especially for their birthdays.
One mom in southern California gave her daughter, who was born with severe hearing loss, a special gift to let her know she's just like everyone else.
Idania Vergara's daughter Alani was born with bilateral profound sensory neuro hearing loss, so she couldn't hear or determine any sounds from either of her ears.
From the moment Alani was born, Vergara says she and her husband have done whatever it takes to help their daughter live her best life.
Alani get cochlear implants when she was just nine months old, and they were activated a month later.
Her family shared a home video of Alani hearing her dad's voice for the first time.
As she's gotten older, she has started asking her parents why other people don't have "ears," that's what she calls her cochlear implants.
Vergara says she wants her daughter to see herself in her toys, so for Alani's fifth birthday, she gave Alani and her friends Barbie dolls that have cochlear implants.
Vergara made earpieces for 18 Barbies and put each one on the dolls.
She says it took her a while to do it, but all of the work was worth it.
Alani told her she's the best mommy ever.
Vergara says the dolls were a huge hit at Alani's birthday party.