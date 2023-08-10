A mother-daughter duo is taking a cross-country road trip while they still can.

They're creating forever memories and finding beauty everywhere they go.

Londen Tabor and her daughter, Autumn, are nearly 2,000 miles into their trip across the country, with plenty more stops on their itinerary.

They're determined to really live life with whatever time they have left.

Autumn is 15 years old, and at 11, she was diagnosed with Huntingdon's disease. It's neurodegenerative and terminal. Her father died from the same disease around the time when she was diagnosed.

It's a tough pill to swallow, but the mother-daughter duo didn't want to let the disease decide what her final days were like.

They decided to take a journey, and they were able to set off thanks to some generous donations.

They left from their home in Wyoming and they're now circling their way through America.

Londen says she wants Autumn to see that there are kind people everywhere, and that everywhere has its own beauty.

She says while the reason behind the trip is tough, she knows every moment is priceless.

"One thing I see people comment is... I wish I'd done that with my loved one before they passed away from the disease. And that is the one thing that I need to make sure I never, never, never say... I wish I'd done that with her. I need to make sure I do all that with her. No regrets, that I fulfilled her life as much as I possibly could," Londen Tabor said.

They want to see it all -- the quiet places, the noisy places - and they're sharing the trip through their Londen and Autumn TikTok page and on Instagram.