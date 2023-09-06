A military mom says a kind stranger made all the difference on a flight when she was traveling solo with her kids.

Summer Erdel wanted to say "thank you" to a stranger who showed her incredible kindness on a recent flight when her one-year-old was not feeling great.

This one comes to us from WRAL-TV in Raleigh-Durham.

Summer was flying alone with two of her children, a toddler and a baby. It was a long flight, the last of a three leg journey from California to North Carolina.

She says her baby Skylar started projectile vomiting and she said it was bad. She says it was in her mouth, her hair and her entire shirt was wet.

That's when a nearby passenger named Jenny, whom Summer had met during the layover, hopped out of her seat to help. She offered to hold Skylar while Summer cleaned up herself, the seats and her baby.

She says Jenny then rocked Skylar to sleep, gave Summer a clean sweater to change into and told her to rest.

Summer says it's something she'll never forget.

"I mean, I try to show the same kindness that people give to me and I feel like I'm surrounded by people who actively try to do that, I've been really fortunate to be in communities of men and women who look out for each other," said Jenny Martin, the Good Samaritan.

When Summer got home, she reached out to the local TV station and posted about Jenny's kindness on Facebook in hopes of finding her, and she did.

Jenny is a mom of eight and an ESL teacher at a community college.

Jenny says it was good to be able to talk to Summer again. Skylar, the baby, is feeling much better now that she's off that flight.