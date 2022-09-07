A small moment captured on camera between a little girl and her great-grandfather is now capturing hearts all around the world.

The girl's mother posted the video on her Instagram page a few weeks ago, and since then, it has been shared all over the internet.

The mother says her daughter and grandfather are separated by 97 years, but they have a really strong bond.

She says "these two know well what a blessing they are in each other's lives."

Her daughter likes to skip her naps so she can spend time with great-granddad. She says he could not have a better reason to not sleep, either!

The mother says this is a moment she will treasure all of her life, and she's sure they will, too.