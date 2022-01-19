Some folks in our community raised a glass this week to thank a very special lady for "being a friend."
A group of local professionals and their friends put on quite a party for Betty White on Monday night, on what would have been her 100th birthday.
They called it Monday Night Martinis for Mrs. White.
Scott Rothenberger of "PLACE" Design Studio and Showroom, near Bally, hosted the fundraiser and celebration. So, of course, the food and design were amazing.
He worked with other business leaders, like Fairy Cake in Birdsboro, which provided the amazing cake. No ticket was required, but guests were asked to make a donation to one of three local animal rescues.
Scott and his partner, Glenn, say it was a great opportunity for everyone to come together for a great lady and an even greater cause.
In addition, PLACE also donated 20% of sales that night to animal rescue. When it was all added up, the event raised more than $3,000 for Pet Rescue.
Scott said it was a great way to honor and celebrate a great lady that has touched all of our lives, and lives of our furry friends, in one way or another.