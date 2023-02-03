Dozens of dogs in harm's way got some lifesaving help, thanks to the teamwork of their best friends.

A doggie day care in Seattle caught fire Wednesday morning, creating a chaotic scene for the staff. They had more than 100 dogs at the center, and needed to get them all out. Thankfully, firefighters had the right equipment and lots of help to rescue the dogs.

Firefighters say a dryer caught fire at the day care and quickly spread through the resort. Staff, first responders and witnesses rushed to get the dogs out.

Four dogs needed lifesaving care, and thankfully, fire trucks in Seattle are outfitted with special oxygen masks designed to fit animals. The department has carried them since 2006. The masks were critical for dogs that suffered smoke inhalation.

"It was scary because the dogs that were coming out had smoke in their mouth and were very scared," said Yazmin Perez, a witness.

"One of the first thing they lack in smoke inhalation is oxygen, so for them to be prepared like that I think really helped with outcomes," said April Panpipat with the Animal Medical Center of Seattle.

Seattle Animal Control stepped in to get the rescues to shelters, and employees used their own trucks to get them there. They also used some city buses.

Firefighters said this was the largest-scale fire they responded to as far as the number of animals goes.

Only a few pups had to stay overnight at the vet. The others were reunited with their owners at the other shelters.