One pair is taking mother-daughter bonding to new heights.

Capt. Holly Petitt and First Officer Keely Petitt are breaking barriers and empowering women of all ages to pursue their dreams.

They are having a ton of fun while doing it, because not only are they mother and daughter, but they are co-pilots..

They are Southwest Airlines' first ever mother-daughter pilots to fly together.

Holly started her aviation career fresh out of college as a flight attendant.

She then decided she wanted to be the one flying the planes, so she began taking flight lessons and was able to reach her dream of becoming a pilot.

Holly's daughter, Keely, says watching her mom live out her dream was an amazing experience. When she was 14 years old, she took a discovery flight and that's when she realized he wanted to become a pilot too.

She went on to earn her pilot's license, and landed an internship at Southwest in 2017.

She worked her way up the ranks, and on July 23, Keely got to fly alongside her mom on Flight 3658.

"I'm going to interrupt my normally scheduled briefing here for some exciting news," said Capt. Holly Petitt, to the passengers on the flight. "Today is a really special day for me. I would like to introduce to you, your first officer, a brand new member of the Southwest team of pilots and my daughter, Keely Petitt. Keely come on out here."

The flight took off from Denver, which is where Holly and Keely are from, and landed in St. Louis.

Holly says it's all been a dream come true, saying she found a career that she fell in love with and then got to watch as one of her own children fell in love with it too.