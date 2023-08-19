A mother-daughter duo are taking a cross-country road trip, while they still can. They're creating forever memories and finding beauty everywhere they go.

Londen grew up in the Lehigh Valley, and she and her daughter, Autumn, happened to be in town this weekend visiting family.

Autumn has Huntington's Disease. It's a terminal neurodegenerative disease, and there's no cure.

While faced with this diagnosis, the mother-daughter duo didn't want to let the disease decide what their final days together were like. So they decided to take a journey, and thanks to some generous donations, they are still on the road.

They left their home in Wyoming and they're making their way across the county — even stopping at Centennial Park in Nashville to sit on a bench dedicated to Taylor Swift. They're big fans.

Londen says she wants Autumn to see there are kind people everywhere, and that places have their own beauty. She says every moment is priceless.