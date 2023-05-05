A county employee in Texas is hoping he brings you a smile through his storytelling.

He loves to read and, at 60 years old, he's sharing his passion for reading.

You'll find Clifford Charles Edge the Third at the Bell Whittington Public Library in Portland, Texas. It's near Corpus Christi.

He's known around the library as Mr. Kippy and his storytimes have quite a following.

You can't miss him. He's often in his signature overalls. He says he thinks he has more than 200 pairs.

"I love this job because it seems like it makes kids really happy," said Mr. Kippy, "getting them enthusiastic about books. And I have a job that lets me have fun and be creative."

"He's the best. I actually went to Mr. Kippy's storytime when I was a kid," Natalie Gillespie said. "So once my kids were old enough, we started coming and it's just a fun routine that we have every week to come and get out of the house and hear stories."

When he first applied for the storyteller job he thought it was part time and only on Saturdays, but it turned out to be an 8 to 5 job hosting story time at schools and libraries across the county.

Mr. Kippy studied music and theater in college.