One man in Illinois is getting ready to serve thousands of people this Thanksgiving, with help from the community.
Bob Vogelbaugh puts on a Thanksgiving feast every year in Moline.
Anyone and everyone can show up. You don't have to make a reservation and there's no cost.
Bob has been hosting the feast for 51 years and folks now know him as "Mr. Thanksgiving."
Bob started all of this back in 1970. At the time, he owned his own grocery store, Bob's Market.
91-year-old Rose Hanson was a customer and he asked her what she was doing for Thanksgiving. She said "it would just be "another day for her to be alone."
Bob says that's when it struck him. The next morning, he called Rose and invited her to join him for a Thanksgiving meal in the back of his store.
He then called his family to tell them he wouldn't be coming for dinner. He had 9 folks show up for that dinner.
Sadly, it was Rose's last Thanksgiving. She passed away just before Christmas.
After that, Bob decided to have Thanksgiving at the store every year in her honor.
51 years later, he's now feeding about 3,000 people.
Local grocery chain Hy-Vee pitches in. Their employees do the cooking and customers and donors raise thousands of dollars to cover the cost.
The dinner eventually moved from Bob's store to a local mall. Last year and this year, due to the pandemic, the meals are grab-and-go.
Bob says he hopes to get back to holding a traditional sit-down meal next year.
The now 80-year-old says he's dedicating this year's event to two long-time volunteers. One works at the mall and the other is a retired teacher.