It's never good news when the airlines lose your luggage, but there's a new exhibit that's giving new life to these lost bags.

A store in Scottsboro, Alabama called Unclaimed Baggage shows us all the bizarre things in people's suitcases.

The store has been around since the '70s, started by entrepreneur and insurance salesman, Doyle Owens, who started buying and selling lost luggage outside his home.

The store is now a huge retail shop, and on Friday, they are opening a new exhibit featuring more than 100 rare finds from bags that were left behind.

Most folks are eventually reunited with their bags. Less than 0.5% of bags never make it back to their owners, but that still adds up to thousands of bags every year.

Legally, the airlines must try to reunite lost bags and owners, but after 90 days, most of the bags are sent out to Scottsboro.

Unclaimed Baggage has contracts with most of the major airlines. They toss all the used socks and underwear. Some items are donated to charity and the rest are sold at the store.

All the clothing is dry cleaned first and electronic items, like computers, are wiped of all their data.

They said the most expensive item they've ever resold was a Rolex for $60,000.

Employees say they've found some odd things through the years, including a full suit of armor, a live rattlesnake and an entire suitcase full of cheese.

The new exhibit opening Friday focuses on just that, the oddities that people pack.