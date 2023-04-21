METUCHEN, N.J. - About 1 million people are living in the US with Parkinson's disease, a disease that can break down the body and mind over time.

And a group in Metuchen, New Jersey is using music to help people living with Parkinson's be the best they can be.

It's show time for the Parkin-Sings choir. Members of the group have Parkinson's and they come together to sing and to bond over their shared struggles.

They say Parkinson's affects their lives in so many different ways. It can affect speech, so even talking can sometimes be hard work and frustrating.

Everyone deals with it differently as the symptoms hit people differently, but in the choir they can all relate.

"I fell down last night. Or I wanted to say a word and the word wouldn't come out. I was calling the stove the fridge. And these people understand. I don't feel embarrassed," said Pat Dunstan.

Pat Dunstan is a lawyer, no longer practicing, and was diagnosed almost 10 years ago. She says the choir has helped her confidence.

A speech pathologist at JFK Johnson Rehab says singing helps and can even improve speech.

She says "exercise is medicine so doing things like singing, speech therapy, and voice therapy are really important."

The group has weekly practices at JFK Rehab in New Jersey.

And as we know, Parkinson's has no cure.