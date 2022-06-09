Pottstown Hospital's music therapy pilot program went off without a hitch, and now they want to go bigger.
Back in January, Pottstown Hospital was looking for ways to fight the mental fatigue of dealing with a pandemic on the frontlines, so they turned to music.
Throughout the spring, the hospital offered musical therapy sessions. A therapist came several times a month to lead music exercises.
The 45-minute sessions had workers playing instruments, singing and dancing, taking their minds off their work.
The hospital's president says programs that highlight health care heroes are an important part of keeping their community happy and healthy.
"This is for them, this is an opportunity for them to get a five minute escape from the reality of what they deal with each and every day and put things in perspective," said Rich Newell, president of Tower Health Pottstown and Phoenixville. "If we can de-stress just a little bit, it makes their jobs that much easier."
The hospital had participants complete a survey afterwards to gauge if the program was helpful.
Nearly 75% reported decreases in stress, anxiety and tension after a group session.
The pilot program was funded by a grant, and Pottstown Hospital was one of five in the state to take part in the program. They are hoping to expand the program.