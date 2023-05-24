3D printers are making all sorts of things these days, and now they are creating instruments to make some beautiful music.

Learning how to play the violin takes practice and patience, but soon, printing one out will be pretty easy.

Take a look in the video above at the violins made with 3D printers. They only cost $7 to print and under $30 to put together.

The invention could make violins more accessible for everyone.

The idea came from the founder of the AVIVA Young Artists Program, Mary-Elizabeth Brown. She's a musician from Canada who's on a mission to make sure there's a violin for every child.

Quality violins can costs thousands of dollars, but Brown says they're using a plastic polymer substance that replicates the tonal qualities of a traditionally-built violin.

The Young Artists Program was started in 2012. They provide virtual lessons and music education to young musicians all over the world.

As for the violins, they are not available to the public just yet, but Brown and her team are working to make that happen.

You can join the program's mailing list to know when the AVIVA Young Artists Program is in your area and when the printed violins are available.