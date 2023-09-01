You never know what you'll find at a thrift store.

An auction house says a painting that sold for $4 in New Hampshire could actually be worth $250,000.

The artist was born in Massachusetts, but we know him here in Pennsylvania.

N.C. Wyeth is best known for his illustrations for the famous novel "Treasure Island." He lived, worked and raised his family — including his son artist Andrew Wyeth — in Delaware County.

In fact, you can tour the N.C. Wyeth House and Studio at the Brandywine Museum of Art in Chadds Ford Township.

The woman who bought the painting for $4 five years ago says she didn't even like it — she was just buying it for the frame.

She did end up hanging it in her bedroom for a few years and then eventually put it away in a closet. That's where it's been ever since.

The woman came across it again recently and posted a picture of the painting to a Facebook group called "Things Found In Walls."

Commenters realized it might be something valuable and told her to contact the Brandywine Museum of Art. She connected with a curator there, who came out to look at the painting in person and said that it was indeed the work of N.C. Wyeth — and could be worth a lot of money.

The painting is now set to be auctioned on Sept. 19 at Bonhams Skinner in Marlborough, Mass. It's estimated to go for upwards of $250,000.

Bonhams says the artwork is an oil panel illustration and was one of four cover illustrations for a "Ramona," a novel written by Helen Hunt Jackson.